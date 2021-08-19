STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israeli technology adds zing to local kaapi and chai

Israeli agri-scientists are among pioneers when it comes to applying scientific knowledge to agriculture. Now, they are venturing into beverages.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Israeli agri-scientists are among pioneers when it comes to applying scientific knowledge to agriculture. Now, they are venturing into beverages. After path-breaking innovations and tie-ups to make kaapi (coffee) better through their unit in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, they are shortly launching technical innovation to improve chai (tea) through research data and tech know-how.

Karnataka does not have too many tea plantations, although there are a few in Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. India is the second largest tea producer in the world, and tea growers have long complained of problems due to climate change and seasonal effects, considering that tea is sensitive to changes in the weather and has specific needs when it comes to climate.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil told TNIE, “Israeli agri-scientists use technology to achieve better soil management techniques, utilise water which is scarce, and cultivate coffee and tea plantations based on science. This helps bring down the cost of cultivation.” Israeli Consul General Jonathan Zadka, who is based out of Bengaluru, told TNIE, “Our scientists and experts are working with United Planters’ Association of Southern India.

We have already set up a smart irrigation project on a tea estate to use scarce water resources and help growers achieve higher yield with minimum amounts of water. Jain Irrigation Systems and Israeli company NanDan Irrigation have put up the first of its kind drip irrigation system on a plot as a pilot venture. It is an attempt to introduce a robust tailor-made irrigation solution. The system involves a combination of drip irrigation technology, automation and fertigation and empowers tea growers to produce higher yield of better quality crop, with fewer resources.’’  

