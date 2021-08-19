STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka colleges have till October 1 to prep for National Education Policy

Karnataka is pushing hard to be the first state to implement the National Education policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in higher education institutions.

National education policy, NEP

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is pushing hard to be the first state to implement the National Education policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in higher education institutions. Degree colleges in the state have now been given time till October 1 to complete the admission process under the new policy, after which classes will officially begin, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced on Wednesday.

The dates for college admission will be announced on August 23 when Karnataka will officially launch the implementation of NEP-2020 and release the guidelines, becoming the first state to do so. The NEP-2020 guidelines will be announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and CM Basavaraj Bommai will be part of the programme.

Dr Ashwath Narayan’s statement comes in response to statements from colleges that admissions had already begun, and some of them had even commenced classes in the online mode, but were now considering halting them as they were not in accordance with the NEP. Many private colleges, however, have continued with online classes, while some have suspended them, awaiting guidelines. 

Helplines, call centres to aid students

In order to eliminate any hurdles and clarify doubts about the policy, the Higher Education Department will set up helplines and call centres and host dedicated FAQ websites for the students, the minister said. He encouraged funding by private players in higher education institutes as a means to “channelise resources available to strengthen the education system”.

He said the NEP was started in 270 polytechnic colleges across Karnataka in the previous academic year itself on a trial basis. “The kind of spending we are doing on educational institutes is peanuts. Two-thirds of the revenue should come from the public, alumni and industries to strengthen the institutes, or there is no way forward,” he cautioned.

A strong education system will help solve societal problems and also the economy to grow, he felt. The perception towards private institutes of higher education needs to change from money-fleecing organisations to institutes that can transform students, and thereby the country, towards a better future, he said while speaking at a seminar on ‘Implementation of NEP-2020: A Roadmap’.

