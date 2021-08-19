Karnataka HC seeks report on facilities provided at PHCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities to visit at least three Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres randomly, to ascertain whether proper facilities are being provided, and submit a report.

Passing the order after hearing a PIL filed by Gurunath Vadde from Aurad in Bidar district, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda clarified that the Secretaries must visit those centres without prior notice and the compiled report should be submitted to the court through the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Further hearing will be held on September 22, 2021.