STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PAC flays Karnataka govt over excess payment for RAT kits, reply on ventilators

Besides this, the government purchased 1195 Haematology Cell Count kits, paying an excess of about Rs 25 crore, and in another instance, purchased 165 units and paid about Rs 6.18 crore in excess.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Public Accounts Committee sought to know from the Karnataka government why unrealistically high amounts had been paid to procure equipment like Rapid Antigen Test kits and other Covid care materials. 

It pointed out that the government had paid an exorbitant price to procure 30 lakh units of Rapid Antigen Test kits, paying Rs 81 per unit instead of the market rate of Rs 33-35 per unit paid by other states. This resulted in a loss of Rs 3.8 crore.

Besides this, the government purchased 1195 Haematology Cell Count kits, paying an excess of about Rs 25 crore, and in another instance, purchased 165 units and paid about Rs 6.18 crore in excess. The Public Accounts Committee, under the chairmanship of MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ramalinga Reddy, met on Tuesday. Most of the 20 member legislators, including B K Hariprasad, former Speakers Ramesh Kumar and KG Bopaiah, and others participated. 

They refused to accept the government’s “lame explanation” and also discussed purchases by states like Kerala. The PAC will take up the issue again next week. While the government maintained that ventilators were available in all government facilities and that no one faced ventilator shortage, the PAC legislators would not accept the government’s replies, and a livid group of legislators, including former Speaker Ramesh Kumar and MLA Haratal Halappa strongly disagreed, and narrated instance after instance of how people had suffered and many had died because of the shortage of ventilators during the second Covid wave.

Ramesh Kumar even challenged the officers with data, and told them that in other countries, they would be dealt with harshly for spreading false information. The PAC was probing one issue: why did the Karnataka government pay exorbitant amounts to buy Covid equipment and material for Covid management, when other states had purchased the same materials and equipment at a much lower cost, at times for half the price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Accounts Committee Rapid Antigen Test COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp