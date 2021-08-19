Reserve 1% jobs for transgenders: Karnataka HC tells govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to consider issuing directions/advisories to its authorities, boards, corporations and its agencies to provide one per cent reservation in jobs for transgender persons.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sangama, an organisation working for the upliftment of transgenders, and Nisha Gulur, who works for the welfare for transgenders.

Following the directions issued by the court in response to the petition, the state government had amended the Rule 9 of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules. The government amended Rule 9 to insert Sub-Rule (1)(D) to mandate that 1 per cent of vacancies in any service or post should be filled from the transgender community in each category of general merit, SC, ST and in each of the categories among Other Backward Classes.

The petition sought reservation in jobs for the community under Section 2(k) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.