STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah seeks Shobha Kharandlaje’s apology over farmer remark

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the farmers’ protests are not like the protests by BJP leaders in Karnataka to demand ministerial positions.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Kharandlaje, for calling farmers as ‘middlemen’ and demanded that she apologise for her remarks.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the farmers’ protests are not like the protests by BJP leaders in Karnataka to demand ministerial positions. The farmers’ movement in the state has a rich history with many prominent leaders like Prof M D Nanjundaswamy and others leading such protests, he noted.

“She has humiliated our ‘Annadata’ by calling them ‘brokers’ and ‘middlemen’. The Constitution gives the right to hold peaceful protests and farmers are only voicing their opinion about the anti-farmer laws. She should withdraw her statement and apolgise’’ he insisted.Siddaramaiah questioned if Shobha’s statement is the official stand of the BJP. “PM Narendra Modi should accept it or take action against her for the irresponsible comments,’’ he demanded.

During a Jan Ashirwad Yatra,  the MP had remarked that those who staged protests in Delhi against the farm laws were not farmers, but middlemen and brokers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Kharandlaje Siddaramaiah farmer
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp