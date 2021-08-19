Siddaramaiah seeks Shobha Kharandlaje’s apology over farmer remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Kharandlaje, for calling farmers as ‘middlemen’ and demanded that she apologise for her remarks.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the farmers’ protests are not like the protests by BJP leaders in Karnataka to demand ministerial positions. The farmers’ movement in the state has a rich history with many prominent leaders like Prof M D Nanjundaswamy and others leading such protests, he noted.

“She has humiliated our ‘Annadata’ by calling them ‘brokers’ and ‘middlemen’. The Constitution gives the right to hold peaceful protests and farmers are only voicing their opinion about the anti-farmer laws. She should withdraw her statement and apolgise’’ he insisted.Siddaramaiah questioned if Shobha’s statement is the official stand of the BJP. “PM Narendra Modi should accept it or take action against her for the irresponsible comments,’’ he demanded.

During a Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the MP had remarked that those who staged protests in Delhi against the farm laws were not farmers, but middlemen and brokers.