STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sudhakar cracks down on arbitrary transfers in health dept

Dr Sudhakar’s decision to enhance efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve delivery of services to citizens 

Published: 19th August 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday issued an order directing to make counselling mandatory for transfers of medical officers and other staff in the State Health and Family Welfare Department. This order will put a brake on arbitrary transfers that were happening around the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices.

This decision will also enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve the delivery of health services to citizens preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying, Dr Sudhakar said in a statement.

“The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011, provides that all transfers of medical officers and other staff in the Health and Family Welfare Department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the minister,” the note added.

“No other transfer proposals should be taken up. In case if anyone violates the order, all the concerned staff will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action. Employees, who are battling serious illness, who are on the verge of retirement, those who have less than 2 years of service, those who are 40% or more physically-handicapped, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in two months and the Act will also be recommended accordingly,” Dr Sudhakar added. 

“This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfers of medical officers and other staff, but also prevent corruption and arbitrary transfers which negatively impact the functioning of the department and delivery of health services to the people,” Dr Sudhakar tweeted.

The rules state that senior specialists, specialists, deputy chief medical officers, senior medical officers, general duty medical officers, chief dental health officers, senior dental health officers, and dental health officers can be transferred by the commissioner of the department. Group B, C, and D staff can be transferred by the department director and the same applies to the AYUSH Department. The rules mandate 3 years, 4 years, 5 years and 7 years mandatory service in one posting for Group A, B, C, and D employees, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp