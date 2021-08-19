Sudhakar cracks down on arbitrary transfers in health dept

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday issued an order directing to make counselling mandatory for transfers of medical officers and other staff in the State Health and Family Welfare Department. This order will put a brake on arbitrary transfers that were happening around the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices.

This decision will also enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve the delivery of health services to citizens preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying, Dr Sudhakar said in a statement.

“The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011, provides that all transfers of medical officers and other staff in the Health and Family Welfare Department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the minister,” the note added.

“No other transfer proposals should be taken up. In case if anyone violates the order, all the concerned staff will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action. Employees, who are battling serious illness, who are on the verge of retirement, those who have less than 2 years of service, those who are 40% or more physically-handicapped, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in two months and the Act will also be recommended accordingly,” Dr Sudhakar added.

“This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfers of medical officers and other staff, but also prevent corruption and arbitrary transfers which negatively impact the functioning of the department and delivery of health services to the people,” Dr Sudhakar tweeted.

The rules state that senior specialists, specialists, deputy chief medical officers, senior medical officers, general duty medical officers, chief dental health officers, senior dental health officers, and dental health officers can be transferred by the commissioner of the department. Group B, C, and D staff can be transferred by the department director and the same applies to the AYUSH Department. The rules mandate 3 years, 4 years, 5 years and 7 years mandatory service in one posting for Group A, B, C, and D employees, respectively.