Will walk extra mile to fire up industries in Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the State Government will strive to put Karnataka on top of India’s industrial map and he is ready to “walk one mile extra”

with the industries to make it successful.

“In the coming days, we will work to put Karnataka in the number one spot on the industrial map. I am ready to walk one mile extra with you to make it successful,” Bommai said. He was speaking at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award presentation ceremony organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Appreciating the trade body’s contribution to the state’s growth and industrialisation, Bommai said, “FKCCI has been a leader. We will march ahead under its leadership and take Karnataka ahead.”

Bommai said Sir M Visvesvaraya played a significant role in the industrialisation of the state in all sectors--- from iron and steel to paper and ink to soap and many other sectors.

Not just industries, his contribution to the banking and education sectors is also significant, Bommai said, adding that the state needs people like Visvesvaraya now to build and take it forward. Bengaluru is a “Knowledge City, IT/BT City and Research and Development City” and it needs such leadership to take it forward, the chief minister said, adding that there are many people with such talent and the government will provide all opportunities to them.