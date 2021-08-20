Compensate family of boy electrocuted while hoisting flag: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to instruct the deputy commissioner to consider offering compensation to the parents of a boy who died due to electrocution, while erecting a flag post for Independence Day celebration at Karikere in Tumakuru district.

They directed the state to pay on the lines of compensation of Rs 10 lakh paid to the each parents in a similar unfortunate incident that claimed lives of five children at the Backward Class Pre-Metric Boys Hostel at Bannikatti taluk of Koppal district in 2019.

The deceased Chandan (16), son of a farmer Shivakumar, was studying in Class 10 at Chikkatutulukere in Tumakuru district. He was helping the primary school with arrangements for the Independence Day along with his two friends --Shashank and Pawan -- who sustained burn injuries, as they came in contact with live wire as well.

Observing that it is a very sad incident, the court also directed the government to instruct the deputy commissioner to ensure proper medical attention for the boys who sustained injuries and asked the government to bear the cost of the treatment. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after going through the memo filed by amicus curiae BV Vidyulatha enclosing the media report of the incident.

The court was hearing the suo motu public interest litigation initiated on the death of five children who were studying in VIII, IX and X standards in Koppal district, and were electrocuted while removing the tricolour from their school terrace in 2019.