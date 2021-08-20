STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hassan: Vehicle hits electric pole, 18 calves dead

As many as 18 calves died after the goods vehicle carrying 41 cattle rammed into an electric pole near Dyvappanahalli of Belur taluk on Thursday morning.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HASSAN: As many as 18 calves died after the goods vehicle carrying 41 cattle rammed into an electric pole near Dyvappanahalli of Belur taluk on Thursday morning. The police with help of villagers rescued 23 calves and shifted them to Mysore Pinjarapole Society.

Upon learning about the accident, Belur MLA K S Lingesh rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The MLA also posted about the accident on the social media.  According to the police, the incident occurred when the driver lost of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in a hurry to reach slaughterhouses in Hassan, Madikeri and Mangaluru.

The police said legs and mouth of the cattle were tied with plastic thread and the vehicle was also covered with a tarpaulin sheet. The calves might have died due to suffocation, the police added.  The driver of the vehicle miraculously escaped unhurt and fled the scene immediately. Learning about the incident, Deputy Commissioner R Girish and SP K R Srinivasagowda rushed to the spot took the stock of the situation. The DC also directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

Halebid police have registered a case against  Paramesh, owner of the goods vehicle and the driver who is at large. Expressing concern over the death of the calves, Basavaraj, a villager, blamed the police for failing to check transportation of cattle in goods vehicle. The police and those transporting cattle are hand in glove, he charged.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassan road accident
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp