Hassan: Vehicle hits electric pole, 18 calves dead

By Express News Service

HASSAN: As many as 18 calves died after the goods vehicle carrying 41 cattle rammed into an electric pole near Dyvappanahalli of Belur taluk on Thursday morning. The police with help of villagers rescued 23 calves and shifted them to Mysore Pinjarapole Society.

Upon learning about the accident, Belur MLA K S Lingesh rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The MLA also posted about the accident on the social media. According to the police, the incident occurred when the driver lost of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in a hurry to reach slaughterhouses in Hassan, Madikeri and Mangaluru.

The police said legs and mouth of the cattle were tied with plastic thread and the vehicle was also covered with a tarpaulin sheet. The calves might have died due to suffocation, the police added. The driver of the vehicle miraculously escaped unhurt and fled the scene immediately. Learning about the incident, Deputy Commissioner R Girish and SP K R Srinivasagowda rushed to the spot took the stock of the situation. The DC also directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

Halebid police have registered a case against Paramesh, owner of the goods vehicle and the driver who is at large. Expressing concern over the death of the calves, Basavaraj, a villager, blamed the police for failing to check transportation of cattle in goods vehicle. The police and those transporting cattle are hand in glove, he charged.

