STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hid inside bunkers, had no food for two days: Afghanistan NATO worker from Mangaluru

Melwyn Monteiro, a Mangalurean, was one of the lucky ones to have left Afghanistan when the Taliban militia started moving closer to the Afghan capital.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Melwyn Monteiro on board the C-17 Indian Air Force flight in Kabul.

Melwyn Monteiro on board the C-17 Indian Air Force flight in Kabul.

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Melwyn Monteiro, a Mangalurean, was one of the lucky ones to have left Afghanistan when the Taliban militia started moving closer to capital Kabul. He was able to make it to the Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that took off from Kabul airport and landed safely in Gujarat Airport on Tuesday. He reached home on Wednesday along with diplomats, Indian embassy staff and officials.

Melwyn (45), a native of Uliya at Ullal near Mangalurum has been working in the electrical maintenance department of NATO military base camp in Kabul for the last 10 years. Though they were safe under military force, it was a horrible situation for almost a week for him and his family, Melwyn told TNIE. Recounting the days at their base camp, especially for the last one week, he said they even ran out of food for two days. 

“We had no lunch and dinner as there were many Indians in the catering system who were ready to fly back to India. Also, as the Taliban inched closer to Kabul, we were asked to keep our body armours close. For the last one week, we were all frightened as we have seen and heard how cruel Taliban is. We hoped that our company would airlift us and also the military was with us. However, when Afghans stormed into Kabul Airport, we realised it was not easy to return as we witnessed the chaos from our rooms,” he said.

“We saw people stand in the runway and also jump into the aircraft. Seven of us from our base could board the flight as Afghan civilians were moved away by the military forces. We reached Jamnagar army cantonment in Gujarat and reached Mangaluru via Delhi on Wednesday evening. Some of the Indians, including a few Mangalureans have been sent to Norway, London and Qatar in US/UK military flights and are expected to return after completing the quarantine period,” he said, adding that before Taliban controlled Afghanistan, they had even hid inside concrete bunkers many a times when they received information of rocket attack.

He added they never thought the Taliban would capture the country as things were normal till June end. “I visited my home in June and returned. It was during the end of July that things changed drastically overnight. We will see the situation for the next few months and if things get better, I will go back to work there,” he said. Melwyn’s wife Edwin told TNIE that they were in constant touch with him and they had to communicate only through messages, not calls. “Our prayers have been answered,” he said.

Father Robert safe in Afghanistan
Shivamogga: The family of Father Robert, from Thirthahalli town, heaved a sigh of relief after receiving a call from him that he is safe in Afghanistan. He was serving in one of the churches in Bamiyan, central province in Afghanistan. He informed his family that he is safe. According to sources, in a message to his family, he asked them to pray for the safety of all the Indians in Afghanistan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Kabul NATO Mangaluru
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp