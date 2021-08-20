Karnataka ex-CM BSY to take his place among MLAs after returning from holiday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to call a 10-day legislature session from September 13. While this will be Basavaraj Bommai’s first session as Chief Minister, all eyes will be on his predecessor BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives with his family and friends, is expected to return in the last week of August. While closer to his resignation, the former chief minister’s aides suggested that he may stay away from sessions henceforth, a symbolic attendance is expected as part of Bommai’s debut.

After occupying seat number 1 — the designated seat as floor leader — Yediyurappa will sit among legislators of his party on the treasury benches this time around. While the first row of seats on the treasury side is reserved for ministers, the procedure is to seat the rest of the MLAs as per seniority.

“The number of times that an MLA has been elected will be considered for seniority. In case MLAs share seniority, say if four people are five-time MLAs, then we go by alphabetical order to allot seats,” said a secretariat officer.

In the case of Yediyurappa, an eight-time MLA and four-time Chief Minister, seniority will ensure he sits in the second or third row of the treasury benches if due process is to be followed. “Sometimes, however, parties request particular seats for leaders and if the Speaker approves, then such allocation is given. In case of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar too, such requests were considered,” a secretariat staff said.

No such request for specific seats for Yediyurappa had been made till Thursday evening. During the JDS-Congress coalition government, Siddaramaiah did not hold any ministry and is said to have voluntarily requested to be seated in the last rows of treasury benches, closer to the door. The last row seats closer to the exit is generally reserved for the whips of political parties.