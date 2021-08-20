SC collegium okays six more permanent judges for Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, approved the appointments at the meeting held on Tuesday.

Those who have been cleared for appointment as permanent judges in the high court are Justices N S Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and M Nagaprasanna. While five of them had taken oath as additional judges on November 11, 2019, Justice M Nagaprasanna took oath a fortnight later, on November 26, 2019.

The sanctioned strength of Karnataka High Court is 62, including 47 permanent judges and 15 additional judges. Presently, the working strength is 47, including 28 permanent judges and 19 additional judges. There are 15 vacancies in the High Court.

The total strength of the permanent judges will rise to 34 if the President confirms the appointments. After the nod from the President’s office, the Ministry of Justice will formally issue a notification appointing them as permanent judges.