Stolen property and gold worth over Rs 41 lakh returned in Karnataka's Chikballapur

CHIKBALLAPUR: Central Range Inspector General of Police M Chandra Shekhar on Friday said that people should be aware and vigilant about their properties and cheaters. Speaking at a function after handing over stolen property and gold to their respective owners, the senior police officer also encouraged common people to come forward and lodge complaint if they have any suspicions.

"Awareness, safety masures, informing the police on time will help control the crime rate and track offenders immediately," he said while lauding Chikballapur Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, police officers and staff for cracking down the crimes and by recovering valuables worth about Rs.41,27,744.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh, two laptops, borewell drill bits worth Rs 14 lakh, a Bolero car valued at Rs 25 lakh were among items seized by Chinthamani sub-division. Phones worth Rs 2.50 lakh were also seized by Siddlaghatta Police. Mini tempos worth Rs 10 lakh and a two wheeler were seized by Chikballapur Rural Police and two-wheelers worth Rs 85,000 seized by Gouribidanur police were also handed over to the owners.