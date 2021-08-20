With no land available, Karnataka govt’s cow shelter plan yet to take off

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government, which implemented the anti-cow slaughter Act in earnest, is now finding it difficult to identify land for setting up cow shelters (goshalas) with adequate grazing land (gomala). Across several districts, vacant government land parcels have either been encroached upon or are being utilised for other purposes.

At present, there are 188 goshalas in the state, most of them run by religious mutt and NGOs. With the passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the government has been stressing on protection of cows and hence, plans to open government-run goshalas.

Earlier, Prabhu Chauhan, as Animal Husbandry minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet, had said that the government plans to construct two goshalas in each taluk. However, this was reduced to one goshala per district later on. Yet, the government has not been able to get suitable land in the districts.

Animal Husbandry Minister Chauhan said they initially planned to have such facilities in all districts but later brought it down to 20 districts. “We need at least 50 to 100 acres to develop a goshala with gomala land. But we are not able to get vast tracts everywhere. We might get land in five to 15 districts,’’ he noted.

He, however, said the government is committed to developing goshalas with gomala land in all districts and insisted that at least some of them will be opened by October 2. He is hoping that the Revenue Department will provide land for the purpose.

On the other hand, Revenue Department officials are skeptical of finding gomala land with no encroachments. “We have gomala lands across the state. But they are encroached in many places, both by individuals and clusters. In some places, farmers have encroached upon gomala land, while in some other places, illegal constructions have come up. Some revenue land has also been handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd for construction of houses for the poor.

“In some places, land worth crores has been given to institutions including religious mutt, but are unused. We are not able to find proper land for the Animal Husbandry department,’’ said official sources in the Revenue Department.

The officials pointed out that they have not done a land audit, and if this is done, they will get a clear picture of gomala land and other revenue land available. The Animal Husbandry department is also considering a proposal to involve private players to maintain government goshalas. Minister Chauhan said he is keen on identifying the land and biofencing it (geo-tagging).