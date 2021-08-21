STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths

Karnataka on Friday recorded the lowest number of deaths in a day, with 17 fatalities, while Bengaluru reported one death.

Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday recorded the lowest number of deaths in a day, with 17 fatalities, while Bengaluru reported one death. But Karnataka as well as the state capital have a dubious record of having the second highest number of deaths among states and districts, respectively.

As regards state-wise Covid-19 fatalities, Karnataka, with 37,105 deaths, is second after Maharashtra, which has recorded 1,35,672 fatalities. Tamil Nadu is at number 3 position with 34,639 deaths.

Among districts with the highest number of fatalities in the country, Bengaluru is second after Pune, with Mumbai coming a close third. Bengaluru, which accounts for 43 per cent of Karnataka’s Covid-19 death toll, with 15,956 fatalities, follows Pune at 18,807, and Mumbai with 15,941 deaths.

On April 4, Karnataka reported 15 deaths, but subsequently the number increased to over 100 after April 19, with the highest number of single-day Covid deaths reported on May 23 at 626 fatalities. The number of deaths per day started reducing from June 26, falling to two-digit figures.

While 17 is the lowest number of deaths reported in a day, the second lowest was 19 deaths on July 18, followed by 20 on August 8, and 21 on August 15. Karnataka’s total Covid deaths went over the 37,000-mark on August 16. The state’s active cases on Friday increased by 0.13% to 21,161 from 21,133 the previous day. Karnataka stands thirds in the number of active cases.

