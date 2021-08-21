STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Faux pas: When Union minister Narayanaswamy ‘condoled’ death of serving jawan

Initially, Kattimani’s family members and neighbours were confused when they were informed about Narayanaswamy’s visit. 

Published: 21st August 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State A Narayanaswamy at the house of soldier Ravi Kattimani in Mulgund, Gadag | EXPRESS

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy might wish this did not happen to him. In an embarrassing incident, he was taken to pay condolences to the family of a soldier, who is alive and posted along the border, while he was scheduled to go to the house of another soldier, who died last year. 

The family members of the soldier, who is still serving, were first shocked when the minister’s convoy arrived at their house, and they had a bigger surprise when Narayanaswamy offered a government job to the wife of the ‘deceased’ soldier. With hearts in their mouth, the family called up the soldier, who is serving in Jammu and Kashmir, and heaved a big sigh of relief when he answered the call. 

It was the local BJP unit that had made arrangements for Narayanaswamy’s visit to the residence of soldier Basavaraj Hiremath, who died last year while alighting from a train at Pune Railway Station. Hiremath was joining back his unit after visiting his hometown of Mulgund in Gadag district when the accident occurred. But the party members led Narayanaswamy to the house of Ravi Kattimani which is just two streets away. 

Initially, Kattimani’s family members and neighbours were confused when they were informed about Narayanaswamy’s visit. He was accompanied by Gadag-Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, State PWD Minister CC Patil and several BJP members. They went on to console the family and even offer a job to Ravi’s wife. A family member made a video call to Ravi and made him speak to the family and the Union minister. 

By then, party members, who were waiting at the residence of Hiremath, rushed to the residence of Kattimani. But Narayanaswamy, who seemed upset with the faux pas, did not visit the house of Hiremath, where he was supposed to go originally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Narayanaswamy
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp