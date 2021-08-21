Faux pas: When Union minister Narayanaswamy ‘condoled’ death of serving jawan

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy might wish this did not happen to him. In an embarrassing incident, he was taken to pay condolences to the family of a soldier, who is alive and posted along the border, while he was scheduled to go to the house of another soldier, who died last year.

The family members of the soldier, who is still serving, were first shocked when the minister’s convoy arrived at their house, and they had a bigger surprise when Narayanaswamy offered a government job to the wife of the ‘deceased’ soldier. With hearts in their mouth, the family called up the soldier, who is serving in Jammu and Kashmir, and heaved a big sigh of relief when he answered the call.

It was the local BJP unit that had made arrangements for Narayanaswamy’s visit to the residence of soldier Basavaraj Hiremath, who died last year while alighting from a train at Pune Railway Station. Hiremath was joining back his unit after visiting his hometown of Mulgund in Gadag district when the accident occurred. But the party members led Narayanaswamy to the house of Ravi Kattimani which is just two streets away.

Initially, Kattimani’s family members and neighbours were confused when they were informed about Narayanaswamy’s visit. He was accompanied by Gadag-Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, State PWD Minister CC Patil and several BJP members. They went on to console the family and even offer a job to Ravi’s wife. A family member made a video call to Ravi and made him speak to the family and the Union minister.

By then, party members, who were waiting at the residence of Hiremath, rushed to the residence of Kattimani. But Narayanaswamy, who seemed upset with the faux pas, did not visit the house of Hiremath, where he was supposed to go originally.