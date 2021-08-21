STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt plans special programmes for Backward Classes

Bommai said that in the current year, the government will start three residential schools with allocation of Rs 6 crore each, for children from nomadic communities.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:35 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the recipients of the D Devaraj Urs Award, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State Government will take up special programmes to empower Backward Classes by providing quality education and employment opportunities.

Speaking at a programme organised to confer the D Devaraj Urs Awards here, Bommai said the government has invested a lot in residential schools for children belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Minority communities. “Now, there is a need for qualitative upgradation of these schools so that children can pursue higher education even in international institutions.

Education, employment and empowerment are very important for their development,” he said, adding that there is a need to boost their confidence to take NEET, CET and other exams and create opportunities for them in new industries as job opportunities in the government sector are dwindling. “In the coming days, the government will formulate special programmes to provide all assistance to them,” he said.

Bommai said that in the current year, the government will start three residential schools with allocation of Rs 6 crore each, for children from nomadic communities. “There are four such schools in the state and there is also a board for their welfare. The government will take steps to protect the culture and lifestyle of nomadic communities in the state,” he added.

“The Prime Minister has created a record by inducting 30 ministers from backward classes, given reservation to backward classes in NEET and also given the power to states to decide on backward classes reservation,” he said. Bommai presented the D Devaraj Urs Award to Basava Prabhu L Patil, Bhaskar Das and Susheelamma of Sumangali Sevashrama. 

