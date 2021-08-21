Karnataka govt to hold legislature session in Belagavi in December, says CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Assuring the public that his government is serious on making the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi functional at par with the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday that his government will hold a session of the state legislature in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in December.

Addressing a press conference at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said his government was committed to developing it as a power centre and that was why a session of the state legislature would be conducted here in December. "I have several plans to make the soudha in Belagavi function effectively," he added.

Considering the long-pending demand of sugarcane growers to shift the office of Sugar Commissionerate to Belagavi, Bommai said he would issue orders to this effect soon after he reached Bengaluru.

Despite orders issued by the government for shifting of some major offices from Bengaluru to Belagavi, the offices were not shifted for various reasons, he said, adding that he would take serious measures to ensure that some of the major departments functioned from the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha of Belagavi soon.

'Crops in 1.2 lakh hectares damaged'

The Chief Minister said his government would ensure implementation of all flood-relief works effectively in the state. "As per the preliminary assessment, crops sown in about 1.20 to 1.30 lakh hectares of land in Belagavi were damaged in the recent floods. Once the flood water recedes, officials would complete the survey to ascertain the exact loss of crops. The government also is keen to rebuild the houses damaged in the floods under various government schemes."

'Govt measures against COVID effective'

The precautionary measures being taken by the government in several areas of the state, especially on the border with Maharashtra and Kerala, had helped in bringing the spread of COVID-19 under control, he said.

"I have been visiting all the vulnerable border districts in the state to take stock of the situation and measures are being implemented effectively on the borders against COVID-19," he said.

The positivity rate in the border district of Belagavi had been consistent at 0.81 per cent in the last ten days and the average daily cases registered in the district stood between 30 and 50 for the last 10 days. The government decided to set up at least 10 oxygen generating units across Belagavi district, utilising the CSR and state government funds, he said.