Best of many worlds

Teacher brings art, recreation, books and coffee under one roof, helps artists with free display space

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Art Adda in Gadag is as much a hangout for students as it is for casual visitors looking for a fun-filled creative ambience

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Picture this: Walking into a room with beautiful paintings and artefacts, people reading novels and discussing art, all the while sipping coffee and relishing ice-cream. This is Art Adda, a new hangout in Gadag that offers a range of activities, all under one roof. This unique initiative is the brainchild of artist Vijay Kiresur, a drawing teacher of Niralagi Government School in the district.

The cafe provides a platform to upcoming artists to showcase their paintings, and its parent organisation — Bannada Mane Samskrutik Vedike — gives a chance to musicians, artistes, speakers and upcoming actors to perform every Saturday evening at Art Adda.

Kiresur (40) says it was his dream to come up with a place where people could get “infotainment”. “The cafe is for everyone — a family can have ice-cream while parents show paintings to their children, and homemakers can learn more about art and start painting as a hobby,” says Vijay, who is also a theatre artiste and poet.

Art Adda was launched in January and started attracting a few visitors in February and March. After being temporarily shut due to the lockdown, it is now open again. Vijay, who got the cafe started with his own funds, made sure it has a good mix of everything. Visitors are drawn to the two halls that exhibit paintings, while soothing music plays in the background, adding to the creative ambience of the cafe. Inspirational quotes carved on wooden plaques are lined up on a table and a section called the ‘Book Corner’ offers nearly 150 books — novels, vachanas and storybooks — in Kannada and English.

“Artists can display their work at Art Adda any time. They get more exposure in comparison to exhibitions, as we assign one whole week to one artist. We plan to fix a nominal fee in the future but as of now, we provide free service to help underprivileged artists who are really good at their work,” Vijay said. Art Adda organises functions every Saturday, with four sessions planned per month. Programmes on visual arts are held on the first Saturday, a show featuring musicians on the second, ‘Maasada Maatu’ — where a speaker gets the dais to speak on important topics — is hosted on the third, and ‘Pataragitti Pakka’ — an event for theatre artistes — is held on the last Saturday.

The drawing teacher also plans to hold an exhibition on Gadag’s personalities and places in the near future. He wants to educate the youth about the district and its historical importance. Sneha Patil, a college student who visited the cafe, said, “I had never been to an art exhibition before, assuming it would be boring. After the lockdown, I visited Art Adda with a friend and had a good time. A painter joined us and explained the ideas behind his artworks. Later, Vijay told us about his projects while we had coffee. We need more such places to learn something new.”

This cafe is situated next to the hockey stadium of Betageri, and is open from 10 am to 9 pm on all days.

Art for all    

Usually, exhibitions attract mainly artists and those who have a love for art. However, the unique approach of the cafe has grabbed the attention of youngsters too, especially teenagers. Vijay says the idea is to make people from all age groups aware of art and artefacts.

Online presence 

As the drawing teacher, Vijay has been trying to give more exposure to artists through Facebook Live and YouTube videos. He also circulates their work on WhatsApp groups and social media.
 


 

