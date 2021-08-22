STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre plans to open FPOs in all taluks: Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha visited Dakshina Kannada for the first time after taking charge as the union minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Sunday

Karnataka Minister of Fisheries S Angara ties Rakhi to Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje during her visit to Karnataka on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday said that the central government has plans to start Farmer Produce Organisations(FPO) in all the taluks in the coming days.

Shobha visited Dakshina Kannada for the first time after taking charge as the union minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Sunday. She visited Pravasi Mandir in Bantwal and held discussions with MLA Rajesh Naik and local leaders. MLA Rajesh Naik congratulated her by handing over a copy of Bhagavad Gita and also tied Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. KEONICS president Harikrishna Bantwal handed over a copy of a book on Koti-Chennaya.

Later she visited the BJP party office in Sullia. S Angara, the fisheries minister along with taluk party leaders felicitated the minister. Ministers Shobha and Angara also tied Rakhi to each other.

She visited her native village Charvaka located in Kadaba taluk. She will participate in the pooja at Shri Kapileshwara temple on Monday. She will also visit the Dairy Farmers Association and participate in the programme of sapling planting.

On Monday, minister Shobha will participate in a local programme at Puttur BJP office and also attend MANAGE programme organized with 75000 empowered agripreneurs under agencies and agribusiness centre scheme through a video conference.

