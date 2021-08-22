E-classes allowed for those unable to attend offline in Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education department has allowed online classes to continue for students who are unable to attend offline classes. Schools are working out a way to balance the two. Starting August 23, many private schools are even considering delaying their reopening to September.

Sridhar G, Founder of Deeksha said, whatever is being conducted offline will be repeated online, in a different time slot. “It will be done to ensure that if a child is unable to attend due to any reason, or if the parents feel that they don’t want to risk their child going out to college, they can attend the online classes.”

“The education department is prepared to reopen Classes 9 and 10 and second physical classes for PU I and II,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said. Ayesha Sirajuddin, Head of South Campuses, Ekya Schools said, students have to attend the offline classes from the campus for 2 days a week and the remaining classes will be conducted online.

Narayana Group has not decided on reopening yet, said Latha CS, Principal, Narayana e-Techno School, adding that safety of the students is of utmost importance to them. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS) told TNIE “Schools are prepared for reopening.

However, there is a financial constraint because parents are not coming forward to pay minimum fees. When schools fully open, the financial stability will be more -- more parents will pay fees. This is if schools reopen for students atleast from Class 5.”