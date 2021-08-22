STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal asks CM not to impose COVID restrictions on Ganesha festival

Yatnal asked the district authorities to impose curbs on everyone if they really wish to check the spread of COVID-19 but not in a selective manner.

Published: 22nd August 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

VIJAYAPURA: Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to impose restrictions on the celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi or any other Hindu festival citing COVID-19.

"I have told the Chief Minister that if he imposes restrictions (during Ganesha festival) then I am not going to heed to it. I am telling the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police present here that if you impose restrictions on Hindu festivals in Vijayapura then I will not remain silent. You can shoot me to silence me," Yatnal said jocularly at an event here.

He charged the government with allowing others to organise events comprising 10,000 people and said when it comes to Ganesha festival, the administration imposes several restrictions in the name of COVID-19 control.

Yatnal asked the district authorities to impose curbs on everyone if they really wish to check the spread of COVID-19 but not in a selective manner. The MLA also claimed that the third wave of COVID-19 will not have any effect on the district bordering Maharashtra as the vaccination is highest there and cases have come down substantially.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basanagouda Yatnal Basavaraj Bommai Ganesha Chathurthi COVID19 Coronavirus COVID restrictions Ganesh Chaturthi restrictions
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp