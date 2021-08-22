Out of jail, Vinay Kulkarni slapped with three cases

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister Vinay Kulkarni on Saturday stoked a controversy soon after his release from Hindalga Central Prisons on bail. The police filed three cases against Kulkarni for violating Covid-19 norms with weekend curfew in place.

Kulkarni, who is facing the charge of murdering ZP member Yogeesh Gouda, was lodged in the jail as an undertrial after he was arrested by CBI in the case. The followers of Kulkarni had organised a procession to for his welcome. Police booked a suo motu FIR against over 300 people, including Kulkarni and Belagavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, for the violations.

“My brother has been released one day before Rakhi. Thus, I am waiting to tie him Rakhi,” Hebbalkar said. The cases are booked for taking out a procession amid weekend curfew in effect in the border district to control the third wave of Covid.

The procession was taken out from Hindalga prison to Ganapati temple. The road was decorated with flowers along the procession route. The second case was booked for violation of DC’s order issued under section 188 and the third one was based on a complaint by Hindalaga gram panchayat’s development officer.