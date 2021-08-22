STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Out of jail, Vinay Kulkarni slapped with three cases

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni on Saturday stoked a controversy soon after his release from Hindalga Central Prisons on bail.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of ZP member Yogeesh Gouda, receives a rousing welcome from his supporters after his release from Hindalga Jai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister Vinay Kulkarni on Saturday stoked a controversy soon after his release from Hindalga Central Prisons on bail. The police filed three cases against Kulkarni for violating Covid-19 norms with weekend curfew in place.

Kulkarni, who is facing the charge of murdering ZP member Yogeesh Gouda, was lodged in the jail as an undertrial after he was arrested by CBI in the case. The followers of Kulkarni had organised a procession to for his welcome. Police booked a suo motu FIR against over 300 people, including Kulkarni and Belagavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, for the violations.

“My brother has been released one day before Rakhi. Thus, I am waiting to tie him Rakhi,” Hebbalkar said. The cases are booked for taking out a procession amid weekend curfew in effect in the border district to control the third wave of Covid.

The procession was taken out from Hindalga prison to Ganapati temple. The road was decorated with flowers along the procession route. The second case was booked for violation of DC’s order issued under section 188 and the third one was based on a complaint by Hindalaga gram panchayat’s development officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Kulkarni
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp