We want to develop sports as culture in Karnataka: Narayan Gowda

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To identify and train talented sportspersons who have the potential to win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Karnataka Government is taking several initiatives, including getting eminent sportspersons to be part of a high-powered committee that will help in identifying and nurturing talent.

“We are taking many initiatives and want to develop sports as a culture,” Youth Services and Sports Minister Narayan Gowda told The New Sunday Express.

Excerpts from an interview:

What is being done to encourage sports in the state?

The Prime Minister has taken a lot of interest in encouraging sports. We are implementing initiatives started by him and also taking several other measures. We are giving Rs 5 lakh each to 75 sportspersons from the state who aspire to participate in the Paris Olympics under the ‘Mission Olympics’ initiative. It will help in their preparations. Two per cent reservation is provided to sportspersons in the Police Department and now we are extending such benefits to all departments to encourage parents to allow their children to take up sports. We have sent this proposal to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Also, we are hosting the ‘Khelo India’ University Games-2021, a 10-day event, in March next year. We are inviting the PM for the inauguration.

What is being done to develop sports infrastructure?

We have already released Rs 45 crore for upgradation of stadiums across the state. Hockey stadiums in Kodagu, Mysuru and Bengaluru too will be upgraded. We want to see that the number of hockey players from Karnataka in the Indian team increases by the next Olympics. We are also upgrading a stadium in Mandya at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore to encourage athletes in that region. To scientifically identify talent among budding sportspersons, we have a centre in Bengaluru and one more such centre will come up in Mandya at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. These centres will help youngsters identify which sport they are more suited for. For 31 ‘Khelo India’ centres sanctioned by the Centre, Rs 2.17 crore has been released. We are also developing adventure sports facilities in the KRS backwaters. We are starting a training centre for kayaking at a 280-acre lake in Mandya district. It will be the first such centre in Karnataka to train people in kayaking as a sport.

Any plans to involve private players, multinational firms, to develop sports facilities and encourage sportspersons?

Yes, we are doing it. Most people, including MNCs, have a lot of concern for sports. We are inviting all MNCs and other firms for discussions and the Chief Minister will also attend the meeting. Apart from providing financial assistance to 75 sportspersons, we are also trying to ensure that each one of them is adopted by a big firm so that they will provide all required assistance to them till they go to the Olympics.

Any plans to review the Sports Policy?

We have a policy that was formulated many years ago. But we need to take a relook, keeping current requirements in mind. We need to make some changes to it.

Under NEP-2020, will more importance be given to sports?

Yes, it will be done. We have also asked the Higher Education and Primary Education Departments to ensure that all children are trained on the school grounds for at least an hour every day. Many schools do not have grounds and children are trained on the terraces. How can children be trained on the school terraces? Children have to be taken to a ground, even if they have to rent one, so that children can get to play. Many schools do not have Physical Education (PE) teachers. If a school cannot have a PE teacher due to less number of students, at least, they should take all students at the panchayat level for training together regularly.

Those taking part in Kambala sports in coastal Karnataka seem to be best suited for athletics. Will you encourage them?

We will do that. We have to identify talented people, who are good at different sports in all districts. Our department officials will also go to villages to provide counselling and also create awareness.