75 per cent of parents against sending kids to school in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Classes 9 to 12 are set to reopen in the offline mode from Monday even as students and parents are divided over whether to opt for it, as fears of catching the Covid infection linger.

A survey by the Management of Independent CBSE Schools in Karnataka revealed that up to 75 per cent of parents of students in Classes 9 to 12 are unwilling to send their children to school.

The rest reason that offline classes can better ensure learning than online, besides improving social interaction of students.