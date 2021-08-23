Contractor held for pro-Taliban comment

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting pro-Taliban comments on a Facebook post in Jamkhandi on August 20. Asif Galgali, a flooring contractor and resident of Jamkhandi town, is now behind the bars for posting a comment ‘I Love Taliban’, on a Facebook post about Taliban.

This comment at a time when the extremist group Taliban was taking control of Afghanistan. This has enraged a section of people and resulted in minor protests against Asif and demanding action against him.

Nadaf Yakub filed a complaint against Asif at Jamkhandi police station after the post went viral on WhatsApp and other social networking sites. Asif went underground as soon as he came to know that police was searching for him. However, cops succeeded in arresting the 36-year-old and sent him to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The accused has confessed about posting pro-Taliban comments on Facebook. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 295 (deliberately hurting the religious sentiments) and an investigation is under way.”