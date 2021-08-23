STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai asks Ministers to visit schools, PU colleges re-opening on August 23

In a set of tweets, Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the students to review the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Published: 23rd August 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With schools for class nine and ten and pre-university colleges in Karnataka opening from Monday, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai asked his Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses to encourage teachers and students.

In a set of tweets, Bommai asked the students to review the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

"Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools & colleges from tomorrow. I urge my Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes," Bommai tweeted.

He said the State government has decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of the children.

Stating that all safety measures have been taken as suggested by experts, Bommai said, "I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour."

The schools and colleges were shut following the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting children.

Karnataka conducted the 10th class examination this year defying the COVID scare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka schools reopening Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp