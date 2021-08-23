STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will defy Covid-19 restrictions for Ganesha fest, says Karnataka BJP MLA

A purported video of the MLA taking a jibe at the government for imposing restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi went viral on Sunday.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : Vijayapura City MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that if the State Government imposes Covid-19 restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi and other Hindu festivals, he will defy them. A purported video of the MLA taking a jibe at the government for imposing restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi went viral on Sunday. Yatnal was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a 50-bed mother and child health centre at the district hospital. 

Yatnal, in the past too, had criticised the Basavaraj Bommai government for imposing Covid-19 restrictions on the celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi or other  festivals. “I have brought this to the notice of the CM during his visit to the Almatti reservoir on Saturday. If any laws or restrictions are imposed on Hindu festivals, I will ensure that they are not followed... at least in Vijayapura.

What can they (authorities) do? At the most, they can shoot me,” he said. “I have urged the CM to withdraw the restrictions imposed on Ganesha Chaturthi. He has agreed to withdraw them. I urge people to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi without any fear,” he added.

Expressing unhappiness over the government’s decision to impose weekend curfew, the former Union minister said, “I wonder on what basis experts are insisting on weekend curfew.... it is unscientific.”

Comments(1)

  • Amal
    Why do you want to kill your own vote bank??!!
    20 hours ago reply
