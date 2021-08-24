STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After colleges reopen, over 600 students test Covid positive in Dakshina Kannada

The department has asked some colleges to stop offline classes and continue with online lessons.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Even as the third wave looms large, people continue to flout Covid rules by not wearing masks | Express

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Over 600 students in Dakshina Kannada -- mostly from neighbouring Kerala -- have tested positive for the coronavirus weeks after exams were conducted, and physical classes resumed in the district. As many as 29 institutions have been declared containment zones.

Dr Ashok, district nodal officer for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, said many colleges have been served notices for their failure to follow Covid procedures and protocol during exams and offline classes.

“Most of the students who appeared for examinations in the past few weeks, tested positive due to failure of some institutions to follow precautionary measures,” he said.

The infected students are in quarantine in their respective hostels, some are in flats and a few in Covid Care Centres.

As per data available with the health department, so far, 620 students have tested positive in the district. The department has asked some colleges to stop offline classes and continue with online lessons.

“We have assigned those having a medical background only to monitor students in hostels, after many students who were primary contacts, were not quarantined. Students who were supposed to be in quarantine were using the common dinner room and were put in the same wing. One of the students who was asked to quarantine went home, and a case was lodged against the institution,” said Dr Ashok.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, during a review meeting on Monday, said that 600 to 900 students who produced RT-PCR negative reports have tested positive.

“The college managements were found to be negligent, and if they don’t follow proper quarantine period, FIRs will be filed,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp