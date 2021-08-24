After colleges reopen, over 600 students test Covid positive in Dakshina Kannada

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Over 600 students in Dakshina Kannada -- mostly from neighbouring Kerala -- have tested positive for the coronavirus weeks after exams were conducted, and physical classes resumed in the district. As many as 29 institutions have been declared containment zones.

Dr Ashok, district nodal officer for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, said many colleges have been served notices for their failure to follow Covid procedures and protocol during exams and offline classes.

“Most of the students who appeared for examinations in the past few weeks, tested positive due to failure of some institutions to follow precautionary measures,” he said.

The infected students are in quarantine in their respective hostels, some are in flats and a few in Covid Care Centres.

As per data available with the health department, so far, 620 students have tested positive in the district. The department has asked some colleges to stop offline classes and continue with online lessons.

“We have assigned those having a medical background only to monitor students in hostels, after many students who were primary contacts, were not quarantined. Students who were supposed to be in quarantine were using the common dinner room and were put in the same wing. One of the students who was asked to quarantine went home, and a case was lodged against the institution,” said Dr Ashok.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, during a review meeting on Monday, said that 600 to 900 students who produced RT-PCR negative reports have tested positive.

“The college managements were found to be negligent, and if they don’t follow proper quarantine period, FIRs will be filed,” he said.