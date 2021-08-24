Council members finally get Rs 600 crore local area development funds

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two years after the local area development fund for members of the Legislative Council was suspended owing to the pandemic situation, the State Government has released about Rs 600 crore towards the scheme.The LAD funds have been released to all the 75 members of the Upper House ahead of the zilla and taluk elections.

Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who had been making a strong pitch for it, told The New Indian Express, “There is a need for the legislators to access these funds, considering that the ZP and TP elections are round the corner. The government has released the funds after I intervened.’’Congress MLC B K Hariprasad too confirmed that the funds have been released. Nominated member Mohan Kondaji said,

“Local bodies across the state send members to the Council and many of them have been under pressure to deliver. Elections to 25 seats in the Council are also due in four months’ time and these funds are very important for them. The previous chief minister, B S Yediyurappa, had promised to release funds, but could not due to the economic situation. The release of funds has come a welcome relief to the legislators.’’

Council member P R Ramesh, who was earlier Bengaluru mayor, said, “I am awaiting official confirmation on the release of funds.’’ He said the district deputy commissioners need to inform the Council members about the funds release.

“Earlier, the government used to release the funds every three months, but from the time of the pandemic in 2019, the funds were not released regularly. Considering the ZP and TP elections, there is a need for these much-needed funds. I welcome the move.’’