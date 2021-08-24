Mysuru: Jewel thieves open fire, one dead

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A gang of four armed robbers, who had robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight, shot and killed a youth passing by the shop, in Mysuru on Monday.The criminals, who came on two motorbikes, barged into Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at Vidyaranyapuram around 4.45 pm. They closed the shutters, tied Dharmendra, who was managing the shop, and emptied all jewellery boxes into a bag.

Dharmendra’s uncle, who came to the shop around 5.15 pm, said, “I saw four men running out of the jewellery shop. I do not have enmity with anyone and it was the first time I saw them.”As soon as the robbers came out of the shop, they opened fire. Chandru (23), a resident of Dadadahalli, who was near the shop, sustained bullet injuries and died en route to hospital.

While several onlookers said Chandru had gone to the shop to make a purchase, the police maintained that he was just passing by. A few others also said that the robbers opened fire at Chandru when he tried to catch them.Vidyaranyapuram police along with the dog squad rushed to the spot. City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta and DCP Geetha Prasanna too visited the spot.

“The value of jewellery stolen is not known yet. We will record the statement of Dharmendra soon,” said Chandragupta. The cops have accessed the CCTV footage and released photos of two suspects and have appealed to the public to give any information about the gang.