STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Jewel thieves open fire, one dead

A gang of four armed robbers, who had robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight, shot and killed a youth passing by the shop, in Mysuru on Monday.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the jewellery shop in Mysuru on Monday | udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A gang of four armed robbers, who had robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight, shot and killed a youth passing by the shop, in Mysuru on Monday.The criminals, who came on two motorbikes, barged into Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at Vidyaranyapuram around 4.45 pm. They closed the shutters, tied Dharmendra, who was managing the shop, and emptied all jewellery boxes into a bag. 

Dharmendra’s uncle, who came to the shop around 5.15 pm, said, “I saw four men running out of the jewellery shop. I do not have enmity with anyone and it was the first time I saw them.”As soon as the robbers came out of the shop, they opened fire. Chandru (23), a resident of Dadadahalli, who was near the shop, sustained bullet injuries and died en route to hospital.

While several onlookers said Chandru had gone to the shop to make a purchase, the police maintained that he was just passing by. A few others also said that the robbers opened fire at Chandru when he tried to catch them.Vidyaranyapuram police along with the dog squad rushed to the spot. City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta and DCP Geetha Prasanna too visited the spot.

“The value of jewellery stolen is not known yet. We will record the statement of Dharmendra soon,” said Chandragupta. The cops have accessed the CCTV footage and released photos of two suspects and have appealed to the public to give any information about the gang.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp