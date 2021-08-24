No award for frontline workers of Karnataka tiger reserves

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: None of the frontline staffers of Karnataka’s tiger reserves were awarded or honoured by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for their exemplary works. However, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve staffers received a citation for being nominated and participating in the ‘Bagh Rakshak- 2021’ awards. The NTCA honoured the reserves’ staffers for their exemplary work in the pandemic.

“Even though none of the staffers got an award, they were recognised for their hard work. Bandipur was chosen as one of the seven best tiger reserves in India and the staffers of Nagarahole have been appreciated for their work,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Vijay Kumar Gogi.As a part of World Tiger Day, NTCA had honoured some frontline staffers for their works during the pandemic. Most of the staffers chosen were from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for the awards.

The awards honoured them for going beyond their line of work to protect wildlife and reduce conflict. In case of Nagarahole, the department had listed their staffers for their work, including working on M-Stripe, engaging with fringe villages, clearing and removing jaw traps and other such issues.

NTCA, however has not yet given the tiger reserves and the forest departments the feedback on what needs to be improved to boost the morale of the staffers, even though Bandipur houses a healthy population of tigers and elephants. “If we know what they are looking for, then next time, the nominations and submission of details will be done accordingly. The terrain, types of conflicts, and managements are different in South India, more so in Karnataka,” said another official.