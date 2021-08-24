Unkal Lake in Karnataka's Hubballi to be finally renamed as Channabasava Sagara

By Express News Service

HUBBALL: Important locations in Hubballi city are being named after great Saints, who stayed or visited here and guided the people to lead better lives. After Hubballi Railway Station, which was renamed as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station, well-known Unkal lake will be named as Channabasava Sagara.

Spread over 750 acres between Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Unkal Lake is one of the best picnic spots that attracts hundreds of people every day. Earlier, Hubballi city used to draw drinking water from this water body. After the Malaprabha river water project was initiated, the Unkal lake was left idle and later developed as a picnic spot.

History says on his way to Ulavi, Channabasavanna, nephew of philosopher saint Basavanna, visited Unkal lake and stayed here for a few days. Therefore Sri Channabasava temple has been constructed on the bank of the lake where thousands of people take part in the annual car festival. Throughout the year, various spiritual events are organised in the temple.

Recently under the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project, developmental works including removing weeds in the lake were initiated. The lake is now regaining its beauty and more people are visiting the lake.

There was a long pending demand to rename the Unkal lake Channabasava Sagar. In 2003, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) in its general body meeting passed a resolution to name the lake after Channabasavanna. Even after a decade, the civic body has not named the lake.

A few people in the city headed by Shankragouda Patil and others approached the Dharwad bench of the High Court which recently ordered to rename the lake as Channabasava Sagara. According to sources in HDMC, as the model code of conduct has been enforced following civic body elections, they are not supposed to rename the lake. Soon after the election, they will follow the court directions.