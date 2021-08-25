STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anand Singh blinks, okay with tourism minister post

He was miffed at not getting desired portfolio

Published: 25th August 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After maintaining a belligerent stand for three weeks over allocation of portfolio, Tourism Minister Anand Singh made a climbdown on Tuesday. Singh, who was sulking over not getting a portfolio of his choice, gave in to party pressure after some tough talking.

Singh, who had taken oath as minister on August 4, participated in the first cabinet meeting the same day and was in ebullient spirits, but had started sulking since August 7 soon after he was allocated the Tourism, Environment and Ecology portfolio instead of the Forest ministry which he was eyeing. He had even threatened to resign as MLA from Hosapete, ignoring constant overtures from the party. On August 10, he got a signboard in front of his office in Hosapete removed to indicate his displeasure.

Sources said the BJP had warned Singh that it will not tolerate his sulking anymore. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had asked him to take charge of the allotted ministry immediately. The central leadership had indicated that his demand for a different portfolio could be considered when the cabinet is expanded to include four more ministers, the sources added.

Singh told the media before assuming charge that he had been informed by the CM to take charge immediately and that his appeal to be allocated a better portfolio would be considered at a later stage.

Anand Singh was among the first to resign as MLA in 2019, which led to the exodus of 17 MLAs and brought down the JDS-Congress coalition government a few weeks later. He is a wealthy politician in Karnataka and has been in all three parties and is considered very influential. He was a minister in the 2008-13 BJP government too.

Political observers said Singh’s influence can be gauged from the fact that he was accommodated by the previous CM, B S Yediyurappa, who had even given him the desired Forest portfolio and named him as minister in charge of Ballari district. Not only that, acting on Singh’s demand, the new Vijayanagar district was carved out despite opposition from within the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Singh Tourism Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp