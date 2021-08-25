Attendance in schools meaningless without textbooks: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not satisfied with the State Government’s assertion that school textbooks will be supplied in a phased manner by September-end, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said students should have textbooks and noted that only then will attendance and imparting education be meaningful.

The court further noted that without textbooks, attendance will be purposeless. The government should ensure supply of textbooks to students of Classes 9-10 in government and aided schools and submit a status report on the progress made till August 30, the next date of hearing, it said.

A division bench passed the order after the government advocate submitted that classes had already started and gradually student attendance will increase by which time textbooks will be supplied in a phased manner September-end.

The court noted that education officers at the taluk level can send textbooks in PDF format to those students who have necessary gadgets and make an effort to provide printouts of PDF to those who do not have gadgets.

Aug 30 meet to decide on Classes 1-8

The State Government informed the court that a decision on starting Classes 1-8 will be taken at a meeting to be held on August 30.