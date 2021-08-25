STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Attendance in schools meaningless without textbooks: Karnataka HC

The court further noted that without textbooks, attendance will be purposeless.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not satisfied with the State Government’s assertion that school textbooks will be supplied in a phased manner by September-end, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said students should have textbooks and noted that only then will attendance and imparting education be meaningful.

The court further noted that without textbooks, attendance will be purposeless. The government should ensure supply of textbooks to students of Classes 9-10 in government and aided schools and submit a status report on the progress made till August 30, the next date of hearing, it said.

 A division bench passed the order after the government advocate submitted that classes had already started and gradually student attendance will increase by which time textbooks will be supplied in a phased manner September-end.

The court noted that education officers at the taluk level can send textbooks in PDF format to those students who have necessary gadgets and make an effort to provide printouts of PDF to those who do not have gadgets. 

Aug 30 meet to decide on Classes 1-8
The State Government informed the court that a decision on starting Classes 1-8 will be taken at a meeting to be held on August 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp