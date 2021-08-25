Bommai to talk to legal experts on water disputes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday, will discuss inter-state river water disputes and Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project with legal experts in the national capital. He is also likely to meet BJP central leaders to deliberate on filling four vacant posts in his cabinet.

The chief minister’s schedule includes meetings with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other Central ministers on Thursday. With Shekhawat, he is likely to take up the long-pending clearance for the Mekedatu project. He is expected to meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss various projects and to seek release of funds for the State.

Bommai on Tuesday said that he will be accompanied by Karnataka’s Advocate General and senior advocates during his meeting with legal experts. They will discuss issues related to inter-state water disputes and the next course of action. “We should not politicise it. We are making all attempts to safeguard the State’s interests and we will continue to do it,” he added, responding to plans by JDS leaders to take out a padayatra demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Bommai to discuss cabinet during Delhi visit

Bommai, who will be visiting Delhi for the third time since taking over as chief minister, is trying for an appointment with BJP national president is JP Nadda to discuss filling up four cabinet vacancies. The chief minister said that to ensure continuity in the State’s fight against the Covid pandemic, he has ordered the same expert committee to continue to monitor the Covid situation.

“Experts have warned of a Covid third wave and we are preparing for it. I have called for a meeting on August 30 where expert committee members and ministers will discuss the Covid situation,” he added. Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Govind Karajol too held a review meeting with his department officials to discuss legal issue related to Mekedatur project.