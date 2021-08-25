Hair follicle test confirms Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi consumed drugs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: An advanced hair follicle test conducted on the hair samples of Kannada actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi, who are out on bail after being incarcerated following a drug-related bust in the Kannada film industry, has confirmed that the two had consumed drugs.

It is the first time that the hair follicle test, conducted by the Hyderabad-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), has been used in a drugs case under NDPS Act in Karnataka. If charges are proved, the two are liable to one-year imprisonment with a fine for the consumption of drugs.

“This may prove to be vital evidence along with other bits of digital evidence we have gathered during the course of the investigation. This helps in getting the accused convicted. The report has been submitted to the Special Court for NDPS cases,” an officer said.

We have solid evidence: Cops

“The actresses are also facing charges of drug peddling, for which we have submitted digital and material evidence separately,” an officer involved in the investigation said. The police said the hair follicle test was conducted as urine tests were inconclusive.

The actresses had reportedly created a ruckus while giving their urine samples for tests when they were in police custody and had reportedly given water instead of urine. CCB police then collected their hair samples and sent them for the test. But the CFSL rejected the samples, as certain procedures were not followed. The police had again collected the samples and sent them.

The police now have the results after 10 months. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “For the first time in a drug case investigation, hair samples were sent for the follicle test as it can determine drug use up to one year preceding the test. Generally, only blood or urine samples are sent, but in those tests, drugs can be detected only if consumed 24 hours before the tests are conducted.” Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Shivamogga said the test results have made the drug use case against the actresses stronger and efforts of the police have yielded result.

The police are conducting a number of raids across the State to check the consumption of drugs and have seized tonnes of narcotic substances. But drug suppliers have become cautious and are using novel methods. The police have to be alert to nab such drug peddlers, he added. “Higher police officials have been instructed to make sure that drug peddlers are punished. I have suggested to them to form a separate team to follow up on drug cases and present suitable arguments before courts that could result in conviction and punishment to drug peddlers. It will send out a strong message,” he added.

He said that upgradation of forensic science labs in Karnataka is the need of the hour and the process is underway. The CCB police had submitted a detailed chargesheet against 25 persons including the two actresses, Aditya Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, and Viren Khanna before the court. The police are likely to file an additional chargesheet in the case.

WHAT IS A HAIR FOLLICLE TES T?

The hair follicle test, which is also called the hair drug test, is conducted by collecting hair samples from the head. The test detects whether a person has consumed narcotic substances. Certain tests can also give details of the frequency of drug abuse and the type of drugs used — MDMA, phencyclidine, cocaine, opiates, cannabis, mephedrone amphetamine depravities, methadone opiate depravities, etc. It is believed to be the most accurate test to find evidence of drug abuse.