Kannada private schools threaten to protest if not given aided status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada medium private schools have threatened to protest in various phases after September 15, if the government fails to grant those established after 1995, the status of aided schools.

Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) had also placed the same demand before the Yediyurappa-led government earlier but their demands were not met.

The association said thousands of teachers have been teaching without receiving salaries and are awaiting the government’s intervention each day. Association members said that they had placed the demand before the former education minister Suresh Kumar on March 23, and despite the minister’s assurance to comply by March 31, they said the state’s attention was shifted again towards the health emergency. They demanded the implementation of the old pension and asked for the government’s Jyotisanjeevani scheme to be rolled out.