Keep checks on illegal mining, Karnataka HC tells state govt

BENGALURU: In view of the statement made by the State Government and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) that they will ensure that no illegal mining is carried out in and around Thippagondanahalli and Manchanabele reservoirs, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL filed by Samaja Parivarthana Samithi in 2017.

However, the court directed the State Government and KSPCB to carry out periodical checks every month, and if any illegal mining is noticed near the reservoirs, the petitioner or any other person can lodge a complaint with the Grievance Redressal Mechanism created by the KSPCB, and the former is at liberty to revive the petition.

Meanwhile, the KSPCB has filed the status report enclosing details of action taken against alleged illegal mining, and stone crushing units, and quarrying in and around the reservoirs.