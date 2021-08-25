STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Keep checks on illegal mining, Karnataka HC tells state govt

Meanwhile, the KSPCB has filed the status report enclosing details of action taken against alleged illegal mining, and stone crushing units, and quarrying in and around the reservoirs.

Published: 25th August 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the statement made by the State Government and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) that they will ensure that no illegal mining is carried out in and around Thippagondanahalli and Manchanabele reservoirs, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL filed by Samaja Parivarthana Samithi in 2017.

However, the court directed the State Government and KSPCB to carry out periodical checks every month, and if any illegal mining is noticed near the reservoirs, the petitioner or any other person can lodge a complaint with the Grievance Redressal Mechanism created by the KSPCB, and the former is at liberty to revive the petition. 

Meanwhile, the KSPCB has filed the status report enclosing details of action taken against alleged illegal mining, and stone crushing units, and quarrying in and around the reservoirs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal mining Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp