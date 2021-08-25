STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 60% students back in Karnataka schools on Day 2 

Attendance for Classes 9 and 10 saw a substantial improvement on Day 2 of the reopening of schools.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks to students after schools reopen | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Attendance for Classes 9 and 10 saw a substantial improvement on Day 2 of the reopening of schools. After consolidating data from the districts, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education CB Nagesh said that attendance was 51 per cent on Monday, and increased to more than 60 per cent on Tuesday. 

He explained that attendance is usually low on the first day of school after summer vacation.  Overall, student attendance has increased to 41 per cent, while in some districts, more than 76 per cent attendance was recorded.

After interacting with students in a school in Bengaluru, he said he was worried that children would be deprived of physical activities due to Covid. “I felt that children were becoming mentally depressed at home. Now this wait can end,” said the minister, announcing a new era with the beginning of classes.

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Association of Management of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) told TNIE that attendance in private unaided schools had improved in both cities and rural areas. If classes continue, they will gain stability. 

He said the situation will become clearer on Wednesday as a number of schools will start classes offline. Two major aspects add up to the absence of students -- one was the wait-and-watch policy adopted by parents; and festivals on Saturday and Friday, he said.

“We are also finding out that in most of the schools, parents who have paid partially or fully are on board. The others, who supported the school system by paying fees, are avoiding the offline system -- this would be 30-40 percent of parents in class 9 and 10,” Kumar added.

No dearth of PU I seats: Min
The minister said the state’s colleges have over 12 lakh seats for first PU courses, thereby allaying fears about admissions of the 8.75 lakh students who passed this year. Many students also attend ITI, Diploma and other courses, he added.

He said the department was monitoring new admissions to PU colleges, and in case there is more demand for admissions, additional seats will be allocated.

89% students appear for PU II exam
Bengaluru: At least 89.57 per cent of the 16,687 students who registered, appeared for the PU II English language examination on Tuesday. The examination was held for private candidates and those unhappy with their marks calculated  by the department using their previous assessment scores.

No clear system to monitor e-classes 
While education department statistics on Monday showed poor attendance in online classes too, a top official from the department told TNIE that the department lacked a clear system to monitor attendance of online classes. Several schools are yet to update their attendance online, he said.

