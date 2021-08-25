STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to oversee Jal Jeevan multi-village scheme

At a review meeting with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj officials on Tuesday, he said that this is one of the ambitious schemes of the Union government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs a review meeting with RDPR officials in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to constitute a monitoring committee for effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s multi-village drinking water scheme in the state.

At a review meeting with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj officials on Tuesday, he said that this is one of the ambitious schemes of the Union government. The scheme has to be reviewed once in 15 days by officials and he will review it once a month, he added.

Bommai instructed officials to start preparing the plan for 2022-23, and said for this financial year, approval for all detailed project reports has to be completed by October 2021. He also instructed officials to resolve issues, if any, related to approval of these DPRs or staff shortage.  

Jal Jeevan Mission is the Centre’s flagship programme to provide clean drinking water through tap connections to all rural households by 2024. The Centre is constantly monitoring its implementation. During his recent visit to the state to review implementation of the project, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had directed the state government to pull up its socks.

CM calls on BSY
Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai called upon his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday evening at the latter’s residence and spoke to him for around half-an-hour. Yediyurappa had been on a five-day vacation with his family to the Maldives and had returned on Monday. 

