Secy appointed, mines dept gets going finally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar, whose office had not been fully functional ever since he had taken charge, is now buzzing with activity. On Tuesday, the minister appointed all the necessary staff, including a private secretary, for the smooth functioning of his office on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha.

Halappa Achar told TNIE that he has appointed Nanda Kumar as his private secretary, who had earlier served with Dinesh Gundu Rao when the latter was Food and Civil Supplies minister.

On Tuesday, TNIE had reported that even 20 days after he was sworn in as minister, Achar’s office was not fully functional as a private secretary had not been appointed (With no key officer, Mines dept yet to get off starting block). There were also complaints in the bureaucracy that though the mining sector could help kickstart the sluggish economy, it had suffered because key appointments had not been made.