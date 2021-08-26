STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP likely to rake up Indira Canteen renaming in Assembly session

His tweet had drawn the wrath of Congress leaders.

Published: 26th August 2021

Indira Canteen

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The debate over renaming of Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteens refuses to die down with a section of BJP legislators planning to take up the issue during the 10-day legislature session next month.

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi had recently tweeted demanding that the State Government rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteens. His tweet had drawn the wrath of Congress leaders.

Ravi, however, stuck to his stand saying that the BJP had, in its 2018 election manifesto, promised to rename Indira Canteens — considered the brain child of former CM and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

“We went for elections in 2018 with that promise. Now, it’s time to rename Indira Canteens,” Ravi said, adding that he will raise the issue during the BJP core committee meeting to be held before the session that will commence on September 13. “Senior party leaders will take a decision and, based on their directives, we will take it up in the session,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, said there was no such proposal before the government. “But, if it is raised by the legislators during the session, it can be discussed,’’ he said. Sources in the BJP, however, pointed out that though they are keen on the issue, it might not be discussed in the session as it is “controversial”.

“Since the session is just for 10 days, a discussion on this will lead to chaos. However, we will abide by the decision of the core committee,” a BJP leader told TNIE.

Giving an instance of the Congress government in Rajasthan renaming Annapoorneshwari Rasoi as Indira Rasoi in 2020, Ravi asked, “When they can do it, why can’t we rename the canteens in Karnataka?” “Annapoorneshwari is a name of a goddess. In Rajasthan, the government there changed the name to please their high command,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ravikumar said that the government will eventually rename Indira Canteens.

“There are enough government schemes and structures named after them (Congress leadership). Many schemes are old and we cannot change their names. Indira Canteen, however, is a new concept and we can rename it. The decision can also be taken outside the House,” he added.

