STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP pulls off a stunner, clinches Mysuru mayor’s post

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 65-member council, was kept away from power by the Congress and JDS all these years.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

District Minister ST Somashekhar congratulates Sunanda Palanetra after her victory in the mayoral polls, in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

District Minister ST Somashekhar congratulates Sunanda Palanetra after her victory in the mayoral polls, in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a dramatic development, the BJP has managed to get its corporator elected as the city’s mayor, thereby wresting power for the first time in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). In the mayoral polls held on Wednesday, Sunanda Palanetra, BJP corporator from Ward No 59, and a relative of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, was elected as the new mayor.

The polls were necessitated after former Mayor Rukmini Madegowda’s membership of the Council was cancelled by the Karnataka High Court. It was strongly believed that the JDS and Congress — coalition partners in the MCC — will continue their tie-up to get their  corporator elected as mayor.

Curiously, Congress member Anwar Baig continues to be Deputy Mayor, leaving House in a unique situation where there is no ruling or opposition party until February 23, 2022 when the term of the current mayor and deputy mayor office ends.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 65-member council, was kept away from power by the Congress and JDS all these years. Though the BJP has been making attempts since the last election to break the alliance, a last-minute game plan and sacrifice by the Congress had got both the Grand Old Party and the JDS to continue the alliance in the last mayoral polls. 

A similar strategy was expected this time too. The BJP, however, left no stone unturned and held talks with JDS leaders, including MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, seeking support. And this seems to have worked in favour of the saffron party.While the Congress fielded Shanthakumari as its candidate, Ashwini Ananthu was fielded by the JDS.

Though the JDS and Congress leaders held meetings till the last minute, they could not arrive at a consensus. The Congress had sought the mayor’s post for the next six months and had offered the top post to the JDS for the remaining two terms.

However, in the last minute, JDS corporators did not lift their hands to vote in favour of Shantakumari which irked the Congress corporators. They staged a walkout raising slogans against the regional party, thereby putting an end to the alliance. The JDS corporators too staged a protest against Congress accusing them of violating the agreement.

Sunanda Palanetra, with 26 votes, defeated Shanthakumari and Ashwini Ananthu, who secured 22 votes each. She said that she will take all 65 corporators into confidence and work for the city’s development. She further added that she will towards making Mysuru bag the cleanest city tag again. Meanwhile, District Minister ST Somashekhar credited the win to team work by BJP leaders and city unit party workers.

However, Shanthakumari blamed a secret pact between the JDS and BJP for her loss. She went on to allege that money had changed hands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru BJP Mysuru City
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp