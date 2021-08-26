STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt plans to upgrade forensic labs: Araga Jnanendra

Published: 26th August 2021 03:51 AM

Araga Jnanendra

Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that the State Government is planning to strengthen and upgrade forensic science laboratories (FSLs) in Karnataka as they play a crucial role in any investigation and in pinning down criminals.

Speaking after inaugurating various developmental works instituted by the Karnataka Reserve Police wing of the state police here on Wednesday, he said, “There is a proposal to upgrade all the FSLs in the state.”
Praising Karnataka police for doing a commendable job in maintaining law and order and in curbing unlawful activities, Jnanendra said that all possible measures will be taken to step up welfare programmes meant for them.

On drug menace, the minister said, “It is disheartening to see that the younger generation is falling prey to the menace and we have a great responsibility to protect them.” He said anti-social elements abetted by foreign forces are posing a great challenge to the peace and tranquility in the society.

Earlier, Jnanendra inaugurated the nursery section of the police public school, a new administration building, KSRP training school, and the renovated stadium. The minister also flagged off six mobile FSLs. Former minister Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Additional Chief Secretary Rajaneesh Goyal, Police Housing Society CMD SN Murthy, and ADGP (KSRP) Alok Kumar were present on the occasion.

