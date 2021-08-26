NCW takes cognizance of Mysuru gang rape case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the Mysuru gangrape case on Thursday and has written to Karnataka Police to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a media post wherein it has been alleged that a young woman along with her boyfriend was attacked by a group of men and later the woman was gang raped at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. As per the reports, only FIR has been registered and no accused has been arrested in the matter yet," read the release by the NCB.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Karnataka to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the law.

The Chairperson has also taken up the matter with the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women. She is already looking into the matter and will be meeting the survivor, read the release.

The Commission has also sought initiating the process to provide the adequate necessary compensation to the survivor as per the rules of the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972.

The NCW has also asked that the survivor must be provided with medical and counselling support. The action taken in the matter must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest.

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident "unfortunate", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his government has taken the issue seriously, promising that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

Speaking to ANI today, Bommai said, "The girl was gang-raped and hospitalised, while the boy was beaten badly. It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice."

This comes a day after Bommai had on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged gang-raped of a girl student in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout on August 24.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bommai had said that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.