Perpetrators will be caught, brought to justice: Karnataka CM on Mysuru gang rape

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident "unfortunate", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his government has taken the issue seriously, promising that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

Speaking to ANI today, Bommai said, "The girl was gang-raped and hospitalised, while the boy was beaten badly. It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it very seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice."

This comes a day after Bommai had on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged gang-raped of a girl student in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout on August 24.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bommai had said that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

"The victim is admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim...I have instructed the DGP to take stringent action against the culprit," Bommai had said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of the rape case. The Commission has written to DGP Karnataka to make sure that all accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law.

According to Mysuru City, Commissioner of Police, Dr Chandragupta, a girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24.

"A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on 24th August. As per the complaint, 6 men committed the crime and also beat the girl's friend. FIR lodged in Alanahally Police Station. We have formed teams for the investigation of the case," Chandragupta had said.

Informing about the girls' situation, the District in-charge minister of Mysuru ST Somashekar had said, "The girl is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, her condition is stable. On CM's orders, ADGP Pratap Reddy is also in Mysuru for investigation. Two DCPs also put on the case."