Seven from Mangaluru stranded in Afghanistan return safely

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday said that so far 7 Mangalureans who were working at the NATO military base have safely returned to their homes and the department will help to bring back Mangalureans if they are still stranded in Afghanistan.

After meeting 7 Afghanistan returnees in his office, commissioner said that people from the city can inform the department if any of their family member is stranded in Afghanistan. “Umesh Kumar, ADGP, CID has been appointed as the nodal officer to assist people from Karnataka who are stranded in Afghanistan.

We will inform him if there are still more people from Mangaluru stuck in Afghanistan,” commissioner said. So far, seven Mangaloreans, Prasad Anchan, Dinesh Rai, Shravan Anchan, Jagadish Poojary, Desmond David Dsouza, Densil Monteiro, Melwyn Monteiro returned to the city in Indian Air Force flights.