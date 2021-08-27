Chikkamagaluru: Under pressure, revenue inspector jumps into canal, succumbs

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A revenue inspector of Lakkavalli hobli in Tarikere taluk, allegedly harassed by a member of the Akrama-Sakrama samiti, committed suicide on wednesday by jumping into the Bhadra canal.

The deceased has been identified as Somashekar and has left behind a death note, accusing some known political persons who were pressurising him to bypass government rules in their favour.

Somashekar, who was working as a village accountant in Balehonnur was recently promoted as revenue inspector and posted to Lakkavali revenue range. In his death note, he has accused that one Dhanapal, member of the local Akrama- Sakrama commmittee, was forcing him to regularise the encroached grasslands.